SEOUL, March 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >N.Korea says ready for combat as sanctions tighten >Japan, Australia to sanction N.Korean bank >Japan's NEC to sell mobile unit for 70-80 bln yen MARKETS >KOSPI up 0.3 pct as currency moves offset Cyprus >S.Korea won up for 2nd day on foreigners, banks MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about the economy. * Global equity markets and crude oil rose on Tuesday after housing and manufacturing data added to evidence of an improving U.S. economy and helped offset investor concerns about the Cyprus bailout. * Brent crude rallied late on Tuesday to settle up more than $1 above $109 a barrel, after U.S. crude had surged to a five-week high above $96 a barrel, lifted by stronger manufacturing and housing data in the United States. * South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as automakers and other exporters were supported by currency moves, offsetting concerns over potential repercussions of the Cyprus bailout scheme. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)