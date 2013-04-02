SEOUL, Apr 3 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea to restart nuclear reactor in weapons bid
>U.S. deploys warship as tensions over N.Korea rise
>STX Offshore seeks creditor help for debt woes
MARKETS
>KOSPI down as shipbuilders, construction firms drag
>S.Korea won falls on N.Korea nuclear reactor news
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector
after a government decision on payment rates, while factory
orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.
* Major stock markets rose on Tuesday, with the U.S. S&P 500
index nearing its all-time high, while the dollar rallied from a
one-month low against the yen on bets the Bank of Japan will
announce further monetary easing this week.
* Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled
slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about
demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the
U.S. Midwest.
* South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, with shipbuilders and
construction firms leading losses.
COMPANY NEWS
* Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co
, announced that it had won an order worth 1 trillion
Korean won ($894 million) to build subway carriages for Delhi
Metro Rail Corporation in India.
($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won)
