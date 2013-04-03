SEOUL, April 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >US to send missile defenses to Guam over NKorea >Pentagon OKs Lockheed or Boeing sale to S.Korea >Meet North Korea's new Kim, same as the old Kims? >N.Korea pressures South by halting entry to complex >S.Korea president calls for swift extra budget plan >Korea 'Bourne Identity' highlights peninsula strain MARKETS >S.Korea won erases losses on buying by exporters >KOSPI fall for 3rd day on tension with N.Korea MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Major stock markets and the dollar fell on Wednesday after unexpectedly weak growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and services dented optimism about the world's largest economy. * Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on the outlook for demand. * South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after North Korea blocked access to a joint factory zone, escalating tensions on the peninsula. COMPANY NEWS * LG Electronics Inc has announced that it will launch its 'Lucid 2' LTE smartphone in the U.S. market on April 4. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms ($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won) (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)