SEOUL, April 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >North Korea issues new threats over protests in South >Obama says he expects more provocation from North Korea >S.Korea biotech firm Celltrion says to look for buyer >S.Korean currency swaps down as foreigners sell bonds MARKETS >S.Korea won at 2-week high as dollar bets unwind; bonds up >KOSPI erase losses as planned extra budget aids bargain-hunting MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in nine months as continued concern about the global economy weighed on the outlook for demand, while gold and U.S. stocks rebounded after a recent sell-off lured buyers back. * South Korea's main stock index hit a near 5-month low on Tuesday on concerns over China's weak growth data, but that spurred bargain-hunting which lifted it to close slightly higher.