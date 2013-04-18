BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 pct
* Sir Royalty Income Fund reports Sir Corp. Fiscal 2017 second quarter results
SEOUL, April 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >North Korea offers talks but U.S. wants 'clear signals' >North Korea needs more tests for nuclear missile MARKETS >S.Korea won falls for 2nd day on risk aversion; bonds rise >Seoul shares near five-month low as earnings fears hit techs MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay and other companies, casting doubt on the market's recent strength. * Stock markets around the world were volatile on Thursday, with U.S. stocks closing lower following weak data on factory activity, the latest in a series of indicators pointing to weak growth, while Europe ended near the lowest levels of the year. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel back toward $100 a barrel on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak as low prices sparked buying by bargain hunters. * Seoul shares fell on Thursday to a near five-month low, as LG Display led a broad selloff of tech stocks on worries about slowing demand for Apple Inc's products and a weak growth outlook for Intel. COMPANY NEWS * South Korean mobile manufacturer Pantech unveiled on Thursday its latest smartphone "Vega Iron," one day before Samsung Electronics Co Ltd starts pre-orders of the Galaxy S4. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* CVS Health Corp - Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim reynolds, state officials and CVS Health announce availability of Naloxone at all CVS Pharmacy locations in Iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Operational performance is likely to vary by more than 10 pct from the targeted key operating milestones for the year ended 31 March 2017