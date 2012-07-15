SEOUL, July 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone in half >S.Korea c.bank cuts GDP, inflation outlook >S.Korea's finance workers plan strike in 12 years >LG to pay $380 mln to settle price-fixing >AIA, Manulife crunch numbers >UAE nuclear plant gets environmental OK MARKETS >KOSPI halt 5-day skid on China's growth forecasts >S.Korea won reverses losses on China GDP MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. * Global stocks and oil prices surged in a relief rally on Friday after Chinese data eased fears of a potential hard landing for the world's No. 2 economy and a further blow to growth worldwide. * South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak after China's second quarter GDP growth matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to investors who had braced themselves for a sharper decline. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Shinwon Corp. said it has acquired Italian luxury brand Romeo Santamaria. > SK Gas Ltd. said it plans to launch a propylene business. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)