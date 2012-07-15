SEOUL, July 16 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone in half
>S.Korea c.bank cuts GDP, inflation outlook
>S.Korea's finance workers plan strike in 12 years
>LG to pay $380 mln to settle price-fixing
>AIA, Manulife crunch numbers
>UAE nuclear plant gets environmental OK
MARKETS
>KOSPI halt 5-day skid on China's growth forecasts
>S.Korea won reverses losses on China GDP
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all
week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak.
* Global stocks and oil prices surged in a relief rally on
Friday after Chinese data eased fears of a potential hard
landing for the world's No. 2 economy and a further blow to
growth worldwide.
* South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, snapping a
five-day losing streak after China's second quarter GDP growth
matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to investors who had
braced themselves for a sharper decline.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Shinwon Corp. said it has acquired Italian luxury
brand Romeo Santamaria.
> SK Gas Ltd. said it plans to launch a propylene
business.
