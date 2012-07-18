SEOUL, July 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >N.Korean leader cements control over army >S.Korea expands rate-fixing probe to top banks >UAE's first nuclear plant gets construction permit >Ascendas Hospitality cuts asset from Singapore IPO >Judge rejects secrecy bids in Apple vs. Samsung MARKETS >KOSPI falls; eyes N.Korea, Bernanke >S.Korea won rallies for 4th straight day MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. * The euro fell broadly on Wednesday after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis and government bond prices rose over fears of slow economic growth. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession. * Seoul shares fell on Wednesday on caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's second day of congressional testimony. Investors had already suffered an attack of nerves brought on by North Korea saying it had an "important announcement". IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co recorded a 6.3% market share in Europe in June, the largest ever for the Korean car manufacturer according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Richard Pullin)