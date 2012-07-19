SEOUL, July 20 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Google's Internet biz roars even as ad rates slide
>Korean Air says to buy 2 Boeing planes for $558 mln
>Asian economic powerhouses subdued, recovery muted
>S.Korea widens rate-fixing probe, bank shares fall
>STX Offshore & Shipbuilding wins ship order
>Nissan to outsource production to Renault Korea
>Olympics-Taekwondo-Alive and kicking in London
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up for 5th straight day; bonds down
>Blue chips lift S.Korean stocks, but banks fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data.
* Global shares climbed to two-week highs on Thursday as
strong corporate earnings offset weak U.S. economic data but
concerns about Spain's financial troubles drove the euro broadly
lower.
* Oil prices rose for a seventh straight session on
Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions
reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while
strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism.
* South Korean shares rebounded sharply on Thursday from
losses in the previous session, with blue-chip technology and
automobile exporters leading a broad market rally as positive
housing data eased concerns about the cooling U.S. economy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Glovis Co said it signed a deal with U.S.
Boeing Co on Thursday to support the military logistics
service of South Korea's F-15K mulitrole fighters.
>Woongjin Group is reportedly considering the sale of shares in
Woongjin Chemical Co Ltd if it fails to secure
enough funds through the sale of shares in water purifier maker
Woongjin Coway Co Ltd.
