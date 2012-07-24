SEOUL, July 25 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Woongjin, with KTB private equity for Coway stake
>Toshiba to cut memory chip production by 30 pct
>S.Korea's President apologises for graft scandal
>S.Korea consumer sentiment,inflation view both ease
>U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to carry Olympic torch
MARKETS
>South Korea's won gains on China data; bonds fall
>KOSPI reverses fall on China PMI; fears over Spain
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS.
* Stock markets fell and the euro hit a two-year low on
Tuesday as rising Spanish borrowing costs drove Madrid closer to
a full-scale bailout, while Greece's membership in the euro zone
was at risk as its finances appeared to be off its aid package
terms.
* Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading as signs that
China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support while
weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis
limited gains.
* Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on
Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing
data, although the market remained under pressure from concerns
that Spain could be forced into seeking a full-fledged sovereign
bailout.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Innovation Co Ltd and Continental AG
will develop electric car batteries through a joint
venture.
>Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd said that it has been
certified by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to supply
aerospace semiconductor and high-tech military equipment.
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)