SEOUL, July 25 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> Hyundai Motor turbo-charges Europe sales
> Soccer-North Korea incident overshadows action
> Nth Korea confirms mystery woman is leader's wife
> S.Korean banks face growing risks from probe
> LG Elec plans to boost phone marketing
> LG Elec profit doubles on TVs but phone in red
> Wacker Chemie scraps sales outlook on solar woes
> KB Financial Group decides not to bid for Woori
MARKETS
> S.Korea won falls to near 2-week low on Europe
> KOSPI sink to 7-month low, hurt by weak earnings
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.
* The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six
days after suggestions that European policymakers will consider
new ways to tackle the region's debt crisis.
* Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday,
with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on
fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for
more U.S. Fed stimulus.
* South Korean shares fell to a seven-month low on Wednesday
as investors cut risky bets on fears that Europe's debt crisis
is worsening and after disappointing earnings from U.S. firms
that source their supplies from Korean companies.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd delivered a
Windfarm Installation Vessel, Pacific Orca, to Singapore-based
Swire Pacific Offshore.
