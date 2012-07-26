SEOUL, July 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone >JD Power sees July US auto sales on par with June's >North Koreans "angry" at flag mix-up >N.Korea leader's wife can teach him about the enemy >S.Korea may resume Iranian crude oil imports soon >Apple says Samsung patent royalty demands unfair >Hyundai Q2 net up 10 pct as European sales surge >LG Display in red after price-fixing MARKETS >Korea won up on stocks, global momentum; bonds fall >KOSPI pulled up from 7-mth low by tech rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the eurozone. * The euro and stocks rallied on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. * Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis. * South Korean shares, which fell to a seven-month low the previous day, rebounded on Thursday mainly on the back of a rally by large-cap technology shares. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $20 billion order to build the largest coal-fired power plant in Nigeria, the company announced on Thursday. > LG Display Co Ltd said Thursday it plans to invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.05 billion) in upgrading its production line. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)