SEOUL, Aug 1 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple, Samsung launch salvos as trial heats up >South Korean Kim gets revenge for Beijing >Honda quarterly profit jumps, confident on recovery >UN team to tour flood-hit North Korea >Hyundai to revive momentum with new China-only car MARKETS >KOSPI surges to 5-wk high on short-covering >S.Korea won highest since May 3 on ECB;bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday while European shares snapped a three-day winning streak and oil slipped on fear that central banks may not deliver enough stimulus to quell concerns about a global slowdown. * Oil prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on expectations that any central bank stimulus may be insufficient to revive economic growth, even as hopes dimmed that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act this week to boost the economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd won a 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) contract to install Long-Term-Evolution (LTE) networks in India. > Cheil Worldwide Inc, South Korea's top advertising agency, said Tuesday it has acquired Mckinney Ventures LLC, a U.S. marketing firm. ($1 = 1130.6250 Korean won)