SEOUL, Aug 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Jul exports, inflation dip; rate cut looms >European defence firm bids for Korea missile maker >Eight women charged for "throwing" badminton match >S.Korea's YNCC seeks naphtha for Sept 2012 to Aug >Strike, vacation hit July sales of Hyundai, Kia MARKETS >S.Korea won at fresh 3-month high; bonds up >KOSPI dips as investors eye c.bank meetings MARKET SNAPSHOTS >U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. >Oil futures ended up but off their highs in choppy trading on Wednesday. >South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday to end a four-day rally, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of back-to-back policy meetings by the Fed and European Central Bank (ECB). IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of this report and does not vouch for its accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co is set to buy a 50 percent stake in affiliate company Kefico Corporation from Bosch Ltd , the Hankuk Economy newspaper reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1130.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Joseph Radford)