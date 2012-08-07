SEOUL, Aug 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea July department, discount store sales fall >Mando moves to thwart Visteon over S.Korean unit MARKETS >S.Korea won flat as importers buy dollars >KOSPI pauses, investors hope for China data MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * World stocks rose to a three-month high and oil prices jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that policymakers would do more to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and underpin the U.S. economy. * Oil prices jumped to a 12-week peak on Tuesday as falling North Sea output, support for more bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Middle East tensions lifted crude futures to a third straight higher settlement. * Seoul shares closed marginally higher on Monday as investors took a breather following hefty gains in the previous session, awaiting a slew of economic data from China later in the week to provide further market direction. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will cooperate with U.S. telecommunications company Verizon Communications Inc to provide a brand-new Verizon FiOS app for Samsung Smart TVs. >Samsung Group was ranked fifth in brand awareness among Chinese, the state-run China daily reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report