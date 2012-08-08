SEOUL, Aug 9 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>India's Mahindra beats Q1 profit estimate
>S.Korea to resume buying Iranian crude in Sept
>S.Korea July bank lending to households slows
>Soccer-Brazil move step nearer elusive gold
MARKETS
>KOSPI post 3-day rally on persistent easing
>S.Korea won rises for third day on stocks
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Standard & Poor's 500 just extended a streak of gains
to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another
thinly traded session.
* Global shares lost steam on Wednesday and traded little
changed, while the euro fell as a lack of details prompted
investors to tone down optimism for early central bank action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
* Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday
after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data
showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week
and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production.
* South Korean shares rose for a third-straight session on
Wednesday on optimism that policymakers will soon take action to
bolster the global economy, with traders looking to a raft of
Chinese data for further impetus.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Fiat SpA will enter into the South Korean market
in January next year.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)