SEOUL, Aug 10 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea famine not imminent, flood impact unclear
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates, seen cutting in Sept
>Samsung not buying RIM or BlackBerry licence
>S.Korea plans spot checks on HSBC, StanChart
MARKETS
>KOSPI 3-mth high as foreigners gobble up stocks
>Korea won up on foreigners' stock buy, bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth
day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts.
* World shares held in positive territory in quiet trade on
Thursday, with U.S. stocks staying near four-year highs after
Chinese economic data kept hope alive that central banks would
do more to bolster growth.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the
fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
* South Korean shares surged to a three-month closing high
on Thursday on heavy foreign buying, with the market underpinned
by hopes of decisive action by major central banks to address
the fiscal crisis in Europe and bolster global growth.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> For the first time ever among global steel makers, Posco
will provide 490MPa Advanced High Strength Steel
(AHSS) for automobiles.
> SK Telecom Co Ltd and a few affiliates of CJ
Corp signed an MOU to strategically bolster
cooperation in marketing, mobile networks, distribution and
contents.
(Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Paul Tait)