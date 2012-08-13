SEOUL, Aug 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> Powerful uncle of N.Korea leader in China
> Apple expert shines light on Samsung sales in U.S.
> Kodak extends patent auction deadline
> Russia: U.S. sanctions on Iran could affect ties
> Apple has licensed design patents to Microsoft
>"Uncool" Korean star goes viral with rapping dance
MARKETS
>KOSPI fall after 5-day rally on growth fear
>S.Korea won down for 2nd straight day; bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy.
* World stock markets eased on Monday after the weak
Japanese economic data added to the latest reports showing a
slowing global economy, while the euro rose as investors exited
bearish bets against the common currency.
* Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting
a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle
East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy
checked gains.
* Seoul shares edged lower on Monday on further evidence of
sluggish global growth, snapping a five-day winning streak as
investors consolidated gains from last week's rally backed by
hopes of further stimulus from global central banks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Cheil Worldwide Inc, South Korea's top
advertising company, took over Shanghai-based advertising agency
Bravo.
> Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co won a
$124 million contract to construct government buildings in
Algeria.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)