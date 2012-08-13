SEOUL, Aug 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Powerful uncle of N.Korea leader in China > Apple expert shines light on Samsung sales in U.S. > Kodak extends patent auction deadline > Russia: U.S. sanctions on Iran could affect ties > Apple has licensed design patents to Microsoft >"Uncool" Korean star goes viral with rapping dance MARKETS >KOSPI fall after 5-day rally on growth fear >S.Korea won down for 2nd straight day; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy. * World stock markets eased on Monday after the weak Japanese economic data added to the latest reports showing a slowing global economy, while the euro rose as investors exited bearish bets against the common currency. * Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy checked gains. * Seoul shares edged lower on Monday on further evidence of sluggish global growth, snapping a five-day winning streak as investors consolidated gains from last week's rally backed by hopes of further stimulus from global central banks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Cheil Worldwide Inc, South Korea's top advertising company, took over Shanghai-based advertising agency Bravo. > Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co won a $124 million contract to construct government buildings in Algeria. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)