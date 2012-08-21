SEOUL, Aug 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple, Samsung make final arguments to U.S. jury >Electrolux among 3 bidders for Daewoo Elec >Elpida to submit Micron restructuring plan >Japan hints at economic action in S.Korea island >Apple, Samsung CEOs talk but no trial settlement >Korean coffee craze may be hit by curbs MARKETS >KOSPI drift lower as ECB uncertainty linger >S.Korea won snaps 3-day losing streak; bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday but the euro rallied against the dollar on hopes the European Central Bank will soon start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to contain the debt crisis. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis boosted crude futures and sent the euro to a seven-week peak against the dollar. * South Korean shares were slightly lower on Tuesday for a third day as investors held off bets until it was clear what steps the European Central Bank would take to tackle the debt crisis in the euro zone. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Homeplus Tesco Co Ltd, South Korea's top retail chain, signed an agreement with South Korean mobile carrier KT Corp to tap into a mobile communications market. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Louise Ireland)