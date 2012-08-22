SEOUL, Aug 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple, Samsung make final pitch to U.S. jury >California jurors get to work in Apple vs. Samsung >Asia's imports of Iran crude to regain levels >Japan exports slump on Europe, China >Badminton-Disgraced South Koreans have bans reduced >S.Korea coach unhappy with handling of row MARKETS >South Korea won slips on euro,importers; bonds flat >KOSPI slip for 4th day on lack of clues from ECB MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus. * U.S. stocks recovered from losses to finish flat on Wednesday, Treasury yields fell and the dollar tumbled broadly after Federal Reserve minutes suggested the central bank might ease monetary policy further soon. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus and a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories countered concerns about Europe's debt crisis. * South Korean shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, dragged down by shipmakers, as investors grew impatient with the European Central Bank to flesh out its plans for the debt-laden economies in the euro zone. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Electronics Inc unveiled its ultra-definition 3D television on Wednesday, scheduled to roll out in South Korea this weekend. > CJ Cheiljedang Corp to establish 6000 hectares of tapioca farms in Australia. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)