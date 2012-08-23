SEOUL, Aug 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >G20 awaits September grain report before plans food >UN green climate fund, meant to aid poor >S.Korea imports Iran oil in July >South Korea urges G20 action on grain prices >Japan PM likely to call Nov poll MARKETS >KOSPI inches up as stimulus expectations live on >S.Korea won, bonds boosted by Fed minutes MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy. * Global stocks retreated on Thursday as expectations dimmed for new stimulus from the Federal Reserve and data indicated an economic slowdown in Europe and China, while the euro rose after sources said Spain was in talks over conditions for aid to reduce its borrowing costs. * Brent crude pared gains on Thursday as revived hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded and doubts about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis crept back in focus. * South Korean shares edged up on Thursday after expectations of possible stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as Chinese policy action to boost flagging economic growth overturned a four-day losing streak. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Asiana Airlines Inc said it will start a new cargo service between Incheon and Dallas next month. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)