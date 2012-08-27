SEOUL, Aug 28 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Apple targets Samsung phones, stock peaks
>ASML says Samsung invests in its chip technology
>S.Korea gets Moody's upgrade for fiscal strength
>Samsung shares shed $12 bln after Apple's victory
>With Samsung GalaxyTab win,judge may rethink US ban
MARKETS
>KOSPI inches down as Samsung Group shares tumble
>S.Korea won edges down to over 3-week low; bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Shares of Apple climbed to another record on Monday,
keeping the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of
the year, with investors looking ahead to a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
* Global stocks held on to recent gains and U.S. Treasuries
prices rose on Monday as expectations of further stimulus from
top central banks gave support to markets, while oil was
volatile on concerns over a tropical storm in the Gulf of
Mexico.
* Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel on
Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac shuttered
refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, cutting demand for crude.
* Seoul stocks edged down slightly on Monday as Samsung
shares slumped after a U.S. court ruled against Samsung
Electronics in a smartphone patent lawsuit by Apple
.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that its share
in the TV market in 24 European countries ranked top in the
first half of this year.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)