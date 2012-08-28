SEOUL, Aug 29 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>G20 waits on US crop report over food prices
>Apple seeks quick bans on eight Samsung phones
>S.Korea central bankers voted 5-1 for July rate cut
>Australia scraps carbon floor price, agrees EU link
>Typhoon buffets S.Korea, killing fishermen
>Slain dictator's daughter turns to mother's legacy
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge down; caution rules
>S.Korea won falls to one-month low; bonds flat
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce
activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors
little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
* The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on bets
the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the bloc's
debt crisis, while U.S. crude oil prices rallied as Hurricane
Isaac approached the Gulf Coast.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac approached
the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region to close
down oil production platforms and refineries.
* Seoul shares inched down Tuesday as investors largely
stayed on the sidelines to await a global gathering of central
bankers late this week for clues about further stimulus plans.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Hyundai Motor Co together with its joint
venture Chinese partner Sichuan Nanjun Automobile Group had a
ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday for a commercial vehicle
plant in China.
> GS Engineering & Construction Corp won a $420
million order to construct a railway in Vietnam on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)