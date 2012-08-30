SEOUL, Aug 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >EXCLUSIVE-Google, Apple CEOs in secret patent talks >Hon Hai, Sharp may spend over $1 billion on Japan >Hyundai Motor, union seal tentative wage deal >Samsung steals march on Nokia with first Windows >N.Korea needs more reform to win China investment >N.Korea may be facing new food crisis:aid work MARKETS >KOSPI falls as hopes fade for U.S. stimulus >S.Korea won slips; investors wait for Jackson Hole MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday. * Stocks fell and the euro retreated on Thursday as investors pared back expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of economic stimulus in a much-anticipated address on Friday to central bankers. * Brent crude prices rose in choppy trading on Thursday, supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, while U.S. crude fell as oil companies assessed damage after Hurricane Isaac's trek through the region. * Seoul shares fell Thursday on strong program-selling as hopes diminished for a hint of U.S. stimulus by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this Friday. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $380 million contract to build a shopping mall and condos in Singapore. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)