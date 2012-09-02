SEOUL, Sept 3 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Samsung's crisis culture - a driver and a drawback >South Korea's Noh upstages Tiger at Deutsche Bank >Iran says oil exports unaffected by sanctions >S.Korea Aug exports fall as global economy falters >NKorea makes "significant" nuclear reactor progress >Obituary-Moon, founder of Unification Church MARKETS >KOSPI edgea down before Bernanke speech >S.Korea won edges lower ahead of Bernanke MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. * Stocks and the euro rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for future monetary easing, although he offered no clear signal of imminent action that markets had hoped for in a much-anticipated speech. * Oil rose above $114 a barrel in volatile trading on Friday, taking gains in August above 9 percent, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling extra monetary easing was imminent but kept the door open for action. * Seoul shares edged down Friday in mixed trading as hopes diminished that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint in a closely-watched speech later in the day that he is ready to launch a new round of bond-buying. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd said that it installed a seawater desalination facility in Vietnam. >Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate KIA Motors Corp have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with the University of California, Berkely, and the University of California, Davis, to build a joint research center. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)