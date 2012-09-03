SEOUL, Sept 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Unification Church head Sun Myung Moon dies at 92 >Hyundai Motor sales fall first time in 3 years >Hyundai Motor union members OK wage deal in close >Samsung to review 250 Chinese suppliers for labour >S.Korea's Aug housing market weakest more than 3yrs MARKETS >KOSPI post modest gains on easing optimism >S.Korea won gains on stocks, ECB hopes; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. * European shares crept higher on Monday after weak factory data highlighted the poor health of the global economy, keeping alive talk of fresh stimulus from major central banks. * Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. * Seoul shares shook off intraday losses and closed higher on Monday, as Bernanke's comments from Friday and weak Chinese manufacturing data lifted hopes about stimulus measures from the world's top two economies. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, South Korean shipbuilder, won a 150 billion won($132.62 million) order to build three patrol ships on Monday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Louise Ireland)