SEOUL, Sept 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple sets Sept 12 event, latest iPhone expected >China warns US not to take sides in sea disputes >Hyundai Motor union OKs wage deal >Clinton faces China balancing act amid tensions MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on importers; bonds down >KOSPI slip in mixed trade as carmakers weigh MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. * U.S. stocks closed mixed and the euro slid on Tuesday but late gains by Apple helped lift equities off the day's lows. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about slowing economic growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe. * South Korean shares moved lower on Tuesday, losing small intraday gains as carmakers tugged the bourse down after poor earnings released the previous day. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd will each reduce Asia-Europe route in response to a decreasing quantity of goods transported in Europe. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Louise Ireland)