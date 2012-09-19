SEOUL, Sept 20 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >South Korean software mogul to stand for presidency >HTC unveils two Windows phones, multiple customers >US, trade allies seek international services talks >Global growth worries dent Asia business sentiment MARKETS >S.Korea won hits 10-month high on BOJ easing >KOSPI edge up as BOJ's easing provides a lift MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. and European shares rose modestly on Wednesday after two days of declines, helped by U.S. housing data, while the yen recovered from a brief decline on the Bank of Japan's decision to ease monetary policy further. * Oil prices slumped as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Hurricane Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year. * South Korean shares inched up after getting a mid-session lift from the Bank of Japan's policy easing, which helped spur net purchases by foreign investors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > UD Trucks, the Japanese subsidiary of Volvo Group, has launched a 15-ton cargo truck, Quon, in South Korea. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)