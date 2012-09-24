SEOUL, Sept 25 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> Apple sells over 5 mln iPhones
> South Korea inflation expectations at 21-mth low
> S.Korea to resume Iran crude imports
MARKETS
> Won edges down on Spain uncertainty; bonds up
> KOSPI recoups losses on buying by pension funds
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.
* Stock markets and the euro fell as investors looked past
central bank stimulus plans to focus on weak German economic
data and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis.
* Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged by
disappointing German economic data that reinforced concerns
about the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand.
* South Korean shares reversed early losses and ended up
0.05 percent on Monday, outperforming Asian peers as strong
buying from local pension funds propped up the index in late
trading.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> South Korean handset maker Pantech Co released its new
quad-core smartphone, the Vega R3.
> SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile
carrier, signed a deal to buy Chinese medical equipment maker
Xian Tianlong Science and Technology on Monday.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)