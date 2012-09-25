SEOUL, Sept 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Texas Instruments eyes shift away from wireless >Hyundai revs up fuel-cell plan >Google starts Nexus 7 tablet,content sales in Japan >Caterpillar pares bullish 2015view on 'anemic' econ >Nokia unveils two new mid-range cellphones >S.Korea push back surplus target as economy falters MARKETS >KOSPI fall on growing global growth concerns >S.Korea won edges higher on exporters; bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit growth. * U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors sought a catalyst to justify further gains while the euro was under pressure on concerns about a bailout for debt-laden Spain. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices. * South Korean shares fell as investors joined many in Asia in feeling spooked into selling some risky assets on widespread worries about world-wide growth. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Andrew Roche)