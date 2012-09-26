SEOUL, Sept 27 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
> RIM shares rally as new BlackBerry inspires hope
> Japan auto makers to slow production in China
MARKETS
> S.Korea won down on offshore plays, importers
> KOSPI drop to two-week low; builders weigh
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as
protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures
raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt
crisis under control.
* World shares slumped and the euro hit a two-week low on
Wednesday as growing opposition in Europe to measures aimed at
resolving the euro zone's debt crisis unnerved investors already
skittish about the weak outlook for global growth.
* Crude oil prices fell as the euro zone crisis reinforced
concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline
futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories
and supply uncertainty.
* Seoul shares fell to their lowest levels in nearly two
weeks, with some market participants saying that the correction
could continue for the rest of the week as worries about the
health of the global economy preoccupy investors.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it won a 35
billion won ($31 million) maintenance contract from the U.S. Air
Force to upgrade F-16 fighter jets over the next 5-1/2 years.
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won)
