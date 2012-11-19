SEOUL, Nov 20 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Japan crude steel output suffer biggest annualfall
>China to hold trade talks with Japan, South Korea
>S.Korea 2012 rice output down; no supply disruption
>S.Korean opposition far apart on presidential deal
MARKETS
>KOSPI rebounds as techs, shipbuilders gain
>S.Korea won rises on watered down U.S. fiscal fears
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second consecutive
session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early
atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal
crunch.
* World stock markets and commodities surged on Monday,
recovering some of the previous week's sharp losses as traders
focused on politicians' comments indicating readiness to
compromise to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
* Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since
mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the
Middle East escalated and as investors grew more hopeful that a
U.S. budget crisis will be averted.
* South Korean shares posted their strongest gain in nearly
two weeks on Monday, supported by bargain hunters and hopes for
a U.S. fiscal deal to avert the threat of recession in the
world's largest economy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> LS Corp said it had won a $435 million order
to build a submarine power cable in Qatar.
> LG International Corp said it would build a
solar power plant in the U.S. state of Arizona.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)