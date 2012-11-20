SEOUL, Nov 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Asia tensions loom as Obama meets Japan, China
>S.Korea sees no need for new steps to curb inflows
>US ITC will review Apple, Samsung patent decision
>S.Koreans to ponder where to store nuclear waste
>Human trafficking victims freed in U.S.
>RIM wins vote of confidence ahead of BB10
MARKETS
>S.Korea won at 14-mth high on vice fin min comments
>KOSPI extend gains on US fiscal optimism;autos lag
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the
"fiscal cliff".
* World shares rebounded and oil prices fell on Tuesday on
hopes of a possible Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza
conflict - although a Hamas leader in Cairo later told Reuters
there would be no announcement before Wednesday at the earliest
- but comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about
the potential impact of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" rattled
investors, causing Wall Street to close flat.
* European benchmark Brent crude oil futures dropped
1.7 percent, or $1.87 a barrel, to settle at $109.83 on Tuesday,
amid hope for a ceasefire that would end a week of violence
between Palestinians and Israelis.
* South Korean shares rose for a second day on Tuesday,
lifted by hopes for progress in tackling U.S. fiscal woes, but
the market pared early gains as a strengthening Korean won hit
auto makers.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Mercedes-Benz Korea released two G-Class off-road
vehicles, New G350 Bluetec and New G63 AMG, on Nov. 20.
(Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Alison Williams)