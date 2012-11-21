SEOUL, Nov 22 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Mozambique to seek $2 bln port and rail bids
>Motor racing-Korean GP racks up more big losses
MARKETS
>KOSPI cut gains on Greece, Gaza;Samsung Elec gains
>S.Korea won eases after warns of capital controls
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with
the S&P 500 up for a fourth session although trading volume was
one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving
holiday.
* World shares advanced modestly on Wednesday as
policymakers in Europe reassured markets that a deal on
releasing emergency aid to Greece was close, while a cease-fire
in the Middle East further boosted optimism.
* Oil ended higher after thin, volatile trading on
Wednesday, as late-day short-covering ahead of a U.S. holiday
offset earlier relief over a ceasefire that ended eight days of
fighting in the Gaza strip.
* South Korean shares erased gains from earlier in the day
on Wednesday despite Samsung Electronics climbing to
its highest level in more than six months, after international
lenders failed to clinch a rescue deal on Greece.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks
Emerging markets report
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
(Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)