SEOUL, Nov 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Mozambique to seek $2 bln port and rail bids >Motor racing-Korean GP racks up more big losses MARKETS >KOSPI cut gains on Greece, Gaza;Samsung Elec gains >S.Korea won eases after warns of capital controls MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session although trading volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. * World shares advanced modestly on Wednesday as policymakers in Europe reassured markets that a deal on releasing emergency aid to Greece was close, while a cease-fire in the Middle East further boosted optimism. * Oil ended higher after thin, volatile trading on Wednesday, as late-day short-covering ahead of a U.S. holiday offset earlier relief over a ceasefire that ended eight days of fighting in the Gaza strip. * South Korean shares erased gains from earlier in the day on Wednesday despite Samsung Electronics climbing to its highest level in more than six months, after international lenders failed to clinch a rescue deal on Greece. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)