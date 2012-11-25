SEOUL, Nov 26 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>Candidates neck and neck before S.Korea polls
>U.S. shoppers buy earlier this holiday season
>'Gangnam Style' video is YouTube's most viewed
>Korea arbitrage keeps N.Sea crude traders jumpy
>S.Korea mogul quits presidential bid
>POSCO seeks to attract investors to Roy Hill stake
MARKETS
>KOSPI seals week's rally, SamsungElec at new high
>S.Korea won nearly flat on intervention fears
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a
holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors
picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology
companies.
* Global stocks and the euro gained on Friday on signs of
progress in talks on releasing aid to Greece and after an
influential German survey found business sentiment had improved
in Europe's largest economy.
* Oil rose in thin holiday trade on Friday as fresh protests
in Egypt once again stoked supply concerns, with additional
support coming from optimism about talks on releasing aid to
Greece.
* South Korean shares rose on Friday as investors pushed
index heavyweight Samsung Electronics to a fresh
high on expectations of strong sales for its smartphones and
tablet PCs during the year-end shopping season.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Daewoo International Corp said that it won a
$1.06 billion deal to build a combined cycle power plant in
Algeria.
> Hyosung Corp closed its spandex plant in
Vietnam due to fire and plans to reactivate the plant this week.
