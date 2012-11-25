SEOUL, Nov 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Candidates neck and neck before S.Korea polls >U.S. shoppers buy earlier this holiday season >'Gangnam Style' video is YouTube's most viewed >Korea arbitrage keeps N.Sea crude traders jumpy >S.Korea mogul quits presidential bid >POSCO seeks to attract investors to Roy Hill stake MARKETS >KOSPI seals week's rally, SamsungElec at new high >S.Korea won nearly flat on intervention fears MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology companies. * Global stocks and the euro gained on Friday on signs of progress in talks on releasing aid to Greece and after an influential German survey found business sentiment had improved in Europe's largest economy. * Oil rose in thin holiday trade on Friday as fresh protests in Egypt once again stoked supply concerns, with additional support coming from optimism about talks on releasing aid to Greece. * South Korean shares rose on Friday as investors pushed index heavyweight Samsung Electronics to a fresh high on expectations of strong sales for its smartphones and tablet PCs during the year-end shopping season. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Daewoo International Corp said that it won a $1.06 billion deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Algeria. > Hyosung Corp closed its spandex plant in Vietnam due to fire and plans to reactivate the plant this week. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)