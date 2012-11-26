SEOUL, Nov 27 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Renesas shareholders set to approve bailout
>Mahindra hopes for quick Aston Martin deal
>S-Oil to sell 2013 jetfuel at firmer prices-traders
MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises, intervention worry caps gains
>KOSPI cool after big gains; Samsung Elec off highs
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Wall Street slipped on Monday as retailers fell on
concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday
shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept
investors wary of making big bets.
* Stocks around the globe and the euro mostly fell on
Monday, with investors cautious over whether Greece will receive
emergency aid to keep it financially afloat and no signs of
progress by U.S. lawmakers to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
* Oil prices fell as concerns about Greek debt talks and
U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about potential
Middle East supply disruptions.
* South Korean shares, which surged 14 percent last week,
cooled off on Monday due to profit-taking and lingering worries
about fiscal woes in the U.S. and Greece.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Group will mark the 25th anniversary of Lee
Kun-hee becoming chairman on Friday.
(Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)