SEOUL, Nov 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Renesas shareholders set to approve bailout >Mahindra hopes for quick Aston Martin deal >S-Oil to sell 2013 jetfuel at firmer prices-traders MARKETS >S.Korea won rises, intervention worry caps gains >KOSPI cool after big gains; Samsung Elec off highs MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street slipped on Monday as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making big bets. * Stocks around the globe and the euro mostly fell on Monday, with investors cautious over whether Greece will receive emergency aid to keep it financially afloat and no signs of progress by U.S. lawmakers to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff." * Oil prices fell as concerns about Greek debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about potential Middle East supply disruptions. * South Korean shares, which surged 14 percent last week, cooled off on Monday due to profit-taking and lingering worries about fiscal woes in the U.S. and Greece. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Group will mark the 25th anniversary of Lee Kun-hee becoming chairman on Friday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)