SEOUL, Nov 29 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> Siemens buys Invensys Rail as part of overhaul
> As China shows carrier,global naval balance shifts
> Microsoft CEO defends its innovation record
> Extreme weather calls for action
> UN committee condemns NKorea over rights abuses
MARKETS
> S.Korea won edges down as gov't smoothing spotted
> KOSPI fall on profit-taking as risk deflates
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a
possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the
market around.
* U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to
post gains while the euro pared a decline to trade little
changed on Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after
perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday, hit by expectations fuel
demand will remain weak next year even if the U.S. Congress
reaches a deal to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff".
* South Korean shares retreated from a near three-week high
on Wednesday as foreign investors took profits, while risk
appetite was subdued by uncertainty over U.S. "fiscal cliff"
negotiations.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Hyundai Motor Co unveiled new Equus four years
after the previous launch ahead of its official sale starting
early December.
(Compiled by Daum Kim)