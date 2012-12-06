SEOUL, Dec 7 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> S.Korea 2012 growth seen below BOK forecast
> Apple's shares swallow biggest loss in 4 years
> Japan insurers shortlisted for Panin Life stake
> Apple to return some Mac production to US in 2013
> Broadcom eyes entry into LTE chip market in 2013
> U.S. seen extending Iran sanction waivers
> RIM offers biggest clients incentives to take BB10
MARKETS
> KOSPI up to 7-week-high; steels rise on China hope
> South Korea won falls on importers and banks
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day
ahead of a key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of
Apple helped boost technology shares.
* Oil prices slipped and the euro fell the most in a month
on Thursday after the European Central Bank said growth in the
euro zone is likely to shrink next year, sparking speculation of
an interest rate cut.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday after the head of the European
Central Bank said the euro zone's economic outlook faces
"downside risk" and a recovery may not happen until later in
2013.
* Seoul shares rose marginally to touch a fresh seven-week
high on Thursday, led by gains in steel stocks, as investors
waited on signs of progress in stalled U.S. budget talks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Hyundai Motor Co announced that it has started
to sell its brand-new luxury sedan Equus Facelift.
