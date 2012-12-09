SEOUL, Dec 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Pretty boys give S.Korean cosmetics Asian appeal >No quick dividend seen for Siemens' Osram listing >Apple to return some Mac production to US in 2013 >US likely to extend Iran sanction waivers-sources >Apple, Samsung spar in court, ruling to come MARKETS >S.Korea won up on foreign inflows,intervention >KOSPI closes up, Samsung Elec hits lifetime high MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, although another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report. * Global shares rose modestly on Friday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report for November was tempered by a drop in American consumer sentiment amid a lack of progress in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff". * Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a U.S. budget crisis. * South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reached a new lifetime high on positive earnings outlooks and strong foreign appetite for local tech shares. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co announced that Equus took first place in the luxury car segment in Strategic Vision's Total Value Awards in the United States. > SK Group inked a strategic alliance agreement with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to expand its overseas investments. > Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd signed a supply contract to provide 155MW of solar modules in South Africa. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms