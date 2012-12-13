SEOUL, Dec 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, cut seen in early 2013 > US confronts limits of 'shame and sanction' policy > Google Maps makes its way back to the iPhone > US agency gives RIM another shot MARKETS > S.Korea won up, but off highs on importers > Samsung at record high, pushes KOSPI above 2,000 MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday, retreating as worries intensified that Washington's "fiscal cliff" negotiations were dragging on with little progress. * A seven-day rally in world shares came to a halt and commodity prices slipped on Thursday after negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit a wall, with both Republicans and the White House voicing frustration at the lack of progress. * Oil prices fell on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of a U.S. fiscal crisis overshadowed improvements in U.S. jobs data and retail sales. * South Korean shares closed at their highest level since Sept. 24, as gains rooted in foreign interest increased due to computerised buying related to expiring options and futures. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd will sign a contract with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday to form a joint venture, according to the Maeil Business Newspaper. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)