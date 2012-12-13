SEOUL, Dec 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates, cut seen in early 2013
> US confronts limits of 'shame and sanction' policy
> Google Maps makes its way back to the iPhone
> US agency gives RIM another shot
MARKETS
> S.Korea won up, but off highs on importers
> Samsung at record high, pushes KOSPI above 2,000
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday,
retreating as worries intensified that Washington's "fiscal
cliff" negotiations were dragging on with little progress.
* A seven-day rally in world shares came to a halt and
commodity prices slipped on Thursday after negotiations over the
U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit a wall, with both Republicans and the
White House voicing frustration at the lack of progress.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday as worries about the economic
impact of a U.S. fiscal crisis overshadowed improvements in U.S.
jobs data and retail sales.
* South Korean shares closed at their highest level since
Sept. 24, as gains rooted in foreign interest increased due to
computerised buying related to expiring options and futures.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd will sign a
contract with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on
Friday to form a joint venture, according to the Maeil Business
Newspaper.
(Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)