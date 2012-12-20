SEOUL, Dec 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Micron posts net loss as PC industry wavers
>European Commission wades into tech patents war
>US agency rejects Apple 'pinch-to-zoom' patent
>Park talks tough after poll win
>Business as usual for chaebol under Park
MARKETS
>KOSPI end up as election lifts policy hopes
>S.Korea won falls amid US fiscal crisis worries
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday after
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working
on a solution to the "fiscal cliff" while also slamming
President Barack Obama's approach to budget talks.
* Global shares rose on Thursday as lawmakers in Washington
continued to slog on in their negotiations over the U.S. fiscal
cliff, while gold prices tumbled to their lowest level since
August on a burst of year-end selling.
* U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures
slid in choppy trading.
* Seoul shares rose on Thursday, bucking declines in other
Asian markets, after the election of South Korea's new president
raised hopes for policies to boost sectors from property to
stock markets.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to
release its new OLED TV in the first quarter of next year.
($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won)
(Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)