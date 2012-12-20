SEOUL, Dec 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Micron posts net loss as PC industry wavers >European Commission wades into tech patents war >US agency rejects Apple 'pinch-to-zoom' patent >Park talks tough after poll win >Business as usual for chaebol under Park MARKETS >KOSPI end up as election lifts policy hopes >S.Korea won falls amid US fiscal crisis worries MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a solution to the "fiscal cliff" while also slamming President Barack Obama's approach to budget talks. * Global shares rose on Thursday as lawmakers in Washington continued to slog on in their negotiations over the U.S. fiscal cliff, while gold prices tumbled to their lowest level since August on a burst of year-end selling. * U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures slid in choppy trading. * Seoul shares rose on Thursday, bucking declines in other Asian markets, after the election of South Korea's new president raised hopes for policies to boost sectors from property to stock markets. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to release its new OLED TV in the first quarter of next year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms ($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)