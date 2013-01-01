SEOUL, Jan 2 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Nov industrial output up 3rd month in row
>N.Korea seeks an end to confrontation with South
>Federal team joins probe of fatal Oregon bus crash
MARKETS
>KOSPI ends higher, up 9.4 percent in 2012
>Won gains for 5th session, ends 2012 up 7.6pct
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks closed out 2012 with their strongest day in
more than a month, putting the S&P 500 up 13.4 percent for the
year, as lawmakers in Washington closed in on a resolution to
the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
* Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished
their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on
a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the
world economy in 2013.
* Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the
fourth straight year after geopolitical threats to production
offset worries about flagging oil demand.
* South Korean shares finished the year higher on Friday,
boosted by heavyweight Samsung Electronics, in a thin trading
session despite the unresolved U.S. fiscal negotiations and the
slide of automakers.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Ssangyong Motors Co Ltd unveiled two special
models of the Korando C to commemorate 100,000 sales around the
globe.
> According to SK Group on Tuesday, SK and Hyundai
Group will establish a supply chain management
subsidiary in Hong Kong in mid-January.
