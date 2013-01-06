SEOUL, Jan 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S. Korea's LG announces investment plan for 2013 >NKorea trip by Richardson,Schmidt set for next week >Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet >Automakers in China brace for year of tepid growth >Samsung to widen smartphone gap with Apple MARKETS >S.Korea won snaps 7-day rally on Fed minutes >KOSPI falls for 2nd day as exporters slump on yen MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended at a five-year high on Friday, lifted by reports showing employers kept up a steady pace of hiring workers and the vast services sector expanded at a brisk rate. * World shares rose on Friday and the S&P 500 index marked its highest close in five years after data on the services sector and labor market signaled the U.S. economy continues its steady but slow recovery, while the yen hit a 2-1/2-year low against the dollar. * Brent crude fell on Friday as a U.S. government report showing weak demand for fuel by the world's top consumer outweighed a jobs report that showed employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December. * South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as the country's export champions in electronics, cars and shipbuilding came under selling pressure from a cheaper yen. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co will release its three latest 2013 models including the '2013 Sonata Hybrid' all at once on Monday. > IBM Korea said on Sunday it named Shirley Yu-Tsui, general manager of IBM's global business services for China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, as the new chief executive of IBM Korea. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Jane Chung)