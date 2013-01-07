SEOUL, Jan 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Sharp ponders option to survive,isn't in Intel talk >N.Korea welcomes Google's Schmidt >Richardson, Schmidt fly to N. Korea Monday >Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet MARKETS >KOSPI ends flat before start of Q4 earnings season >S.Korean won gives up early gains, ends flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits. * Wall Street stock prices retreated from five-year highs on Monday, while the euro rose against the dollar on bets that the European Central Bank might refrain from signaling more interest rate cuts on Thursday. * Brent crude oil prices were steady above $111 a barrel on Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared completion. * South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday in a choppy, mixed session as investors took sector-driven bets before the onset of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings reports season. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Volvo AB's V40, a family car sold in five-door hatchback form, will be released in March in South Korea. > Dongbu Corp is likely to sign a contract for the acquisition of Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd as early as today. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Kevin Liffey)