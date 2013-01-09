SEOUL, Jan 10 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>TransCanada to build $6.6bln gas lines for Petronas
>Samsung seeks broader chip base as Apple cuts loose
>Strong won curbs S.Korea Dec import prices
>Panasonic considers headcount savings, asset sales
MARKETS
>KOSPI falls for fifth day on Q4 earnings concerns
>S.Korea won edges up on local exporters;bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of
losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent
results of the earnings season.
* Global equities rose modestly on Wednesday after aluminium
maker Alcoa opened the U.S. earnings season with a
brighter outlook for global demand, though the results did not
give a clear direction of how well corporations did during the
fourth quarter.
* Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after government
data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week, a sign of
ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil.
* South Korean shares fell for a fifth straight session on
Wednesday as investors remained cautious about the lacklustre
outlook for upcoming fourth-quarter corporate earnings results.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Kia Motors Corp said on Wednesday that it will
lower its new K9 model prices by up to 2.9 million won ($2,700)
as part of efforts to strengthen its competitiveness against
imported cars in the Korean market.
> Korean Air Lines Co Ltd announced on Wednesday
that it will introduce two Airbus A380 passenger jets and seven
other aircraft this year in a bid to boost its competitiveness.
($1 = 1061.6250 Korean won)
(Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)