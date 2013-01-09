SEOUL, Jan 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >TransCanada to build $6.6bln gas lines for Petronas >Samsung seeks broader chip base as Apple cuts loose >Strong won curbs S.Korea Dec import prices >Panasonic considers headcount savings, asset sales MARKETS >KOSPI falls for fifth day on Q4 earnings concerns >S.Korea won edges up on local exporters;bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent results of the earnings season. * Global equities rose modestly on Wednesday after aluminium maker Alcoa opened the U.S. earnings season with a brighter outlook for global demand, though the results did not give a clear direction of how well corporations did during the fourth quarter. * Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week, a sign of ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil. * South Korean shares fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as investors remained cautious about the lacklustre outlook for upcoming fourth-quarter corporate earnings results. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Kia Motors Corp said on Wednesday that it will lower its new K9 model prices by up to 2.9 million won ($2,700) as part of efforts to strengthen its competitiveness against imported cars in the Korean market. > Korean Air Lines Co Ltd announced on Wednesday that it will introduce two Airbus A380 passenger jets and seven other aircraft this year in a bid to boost its competitiveness. ($1 = 1061.6250 Korean won) Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)