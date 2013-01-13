SEOUL, Jan 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Schreyer to take charge of Hyundai car design
>Softbank to sell stake in eAccess to Samsung
>Korea c.bank see solid consumption driving recovery
>Holiday PC sales dip for first time in 5 years
>Car production point to sharp slowdown for Slovakia
>France Telecom to push further into Africa's market
MARKETS
> KOSPI ends down as automakers lose on firming won
> S.Korea won jumps to 17-mth high on ECB, China
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors
took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate
earnings calendar.
* The euro rose to its highest level since April against the
dollar on Friday in the wake of encouraging remarks from the
head of the European Central Bank, while an improving economic
outlook held world stock prices near a 20-month high.
* Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower
by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of
European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread
narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest
pipeline.
* Seoul shares finished lower on Friday as the South Korean
won's rise to a 17-month high weighed on exporters, while
sentiment was dampened by worries over economic growth
domestically and in China.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> According to data by the International Association of
Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate KIA Motors Corp were the biggest
exporter of automobiles to Germany in 2012.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)