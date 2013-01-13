SEOUL, Jan 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Schreyer to take charge of Hyundai car design >Softbank to sell stake in eAccess to Samsung >Korea c.bank see solid consumption driving recovery >Holiday PC sales dip for first time in 5 years >Car production point to sharp slowdown for Slovakia >France Telecom to push further into Africa's market MARKETS > KOSPI ends down as automakers lose on firming won > S.Korea won jumps to 17-mth high on ECB, China MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate earnings calendar. * The euro rose to its highest level since April against the dollar on Friday in the wake of encouraging remarks from the head of the European Central Bank, while an improving economic outlook held world stock prices near a 20-month high. * Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest pipeline. * Seoul shares finished lower on Friday as the South Korean won's rise to a 17-month high weighed on exporters, while sentiment was dampened by worries over economic growth domestically and in China. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > According to data by the International Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate KIA Motors Corp were the biggest exporter of automobiles to Germany in 2012. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)