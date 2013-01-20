SEOUL, Jan 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Iron ore rally may hamper deals in Pilbara >Golf-Stallings storms five ahead at Challenge >US, China in deal on UN N.Korea rebuke >Wind Mobile CEO to step down;Orascom gains control >Intel has little choice in big manufacturing bet MARKETS >KOSPI rises on optimism from firm China, U.S. data >S.Korea won up on US data, BOJ easing expectations MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season. * World equity and oil prices rebounded on Friday after Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives said they would seek to break a budget impasse next week, while the yen hit a 31-month low against the U.S. dollar ahead of potential asset purchases by the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices rose on Friday, recovering from an earlier dip after news that the U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill to raise the debt ceiling enough to allow the country to pay its bills for another three months. * South Korean shares rose on Friday as positive sentiment flowing from strong U.S. data overnight was cemented by fourth-quarter GDP data from China showing its economy regained speed in the final quarter of 2012. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > SK Innovation Co Ltd said it has set up a joint venture with German auto parts maker Continental AG to produce electric batteries for cars. > Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd announced that it has won a US$1.1 billion order to build an offshore platform in Norway. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)