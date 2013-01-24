SEOUL, Jan 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Apple's China dilemma: market share or cachet? >US say N.Korean threat is "needlessly provocative" >US investors sour on Apple,buying Samsung is tricky >Apple shares slide on disappointing iPhone sales >N.Korea to target U.S. with nuclear, rocket tests >Hyundai posts surprise profit drop MARKETS >Seoul shares fall as Hyundai profit drop weighs >S.Korea won slides on Apple, N.Korea nuke threat MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in more than four years. * World equity and commodity markets rose on Thursday on encouraging economic data, but a steep sell-off in Apple shares that wiped out about $50 billion of its market value threatened to snuff a six-day streak of gains in U.S. stocks. * Oil prices rose in heavy trade on Thursday, buoyed by strong economic data from China, the eurozone and the United States, with U.S. crude prices getting an extra boost from expectations that the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full capacity operation within a week. * South Korean shares eased on Thursday as auto stocks were dragged lower by Hyundai Motor's surprise quarterly profit fall and tech shares dropped on Apple Inc's disappointing results. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > According to data released by the North American market research company (NPD), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was the biggest seller in the U.S. TV market for a seventh straight year in 2012. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)