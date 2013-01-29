SEOUL, Jan 30 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Broadcom warns of lower first-quarter revenue
>Ford sees $2 bln loss, slumping sales in Europe
>Philips exits shrinking home entertainment business
>S.Korean kerosene premium halves, low Japan demand
>POSCO Q4 profit slumps, warns of cut in 2013 sales
MARKETS
>S.Korea won marks daily gain after previous losses
>KOSPI ends up after losses; techs, autos rise
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors,
in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are
being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more
gains.
* Stock markets around the world rose and the dollar fell to
a 14-month low against the euro on Tuesday amid rising risk
appetite as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting
in which it is expected to maintain its easy monetary policy.
* U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday,
exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market
data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand
were accelerating.
* South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on institutional
bargain-hunting, with the auto and tech sectors gaining strongly
after steep declines that were driven by a firmer won
currency.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> SK Gas Ltd said that it will invest US$890
million to build a propylene plant in a southeastern region of
the country.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)