SEOUL, Jan 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >RIM -- now BlackBerry -- launches new BB10 line >Donors meet target of $1.5 bln aid for Syrians >Lenovo sets sights overseas in smartphone push >S.Korea, Thailand warn over fallout from easy money >Nintendo to post loss as Wii successor falters MARKETS >S.Korean won falls after volatile session >KOSPI up after choppy trade; Samsung Elec gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said in its latest statement that economic growth had stalled but indicated the pullback was likely temporary. * The euro climbed to a 14-month high and gold rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan in place. * Brent crude touched a three-month high on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers. * Seoul shares finished higher after see-saw trade on Wednesday as technology heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended gains, offsetting losses of automakers. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)