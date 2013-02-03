SEOUL, Feb 4 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
* U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow
closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007,
after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery
remains on track.
* Major world stock markets climbed to their highest in
nearly two years on Friday, helped by manufacturing and
employment data indicating the global economic recovery is on
track.
* Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with
traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery,
while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a
barrel in heavy spread trading.
* South Korean shares extended falls on Friday after choppy
trade, weighed down by China factory data that signalled the
rebound in the world's second-biggest economy is shallower than
hoped.
>SK Chemicals Co Ltd and Japanese company Teijin
agreed to set up a joint venture to produce super
engineering plastic Poly Phenylene Sulfide (PPS).
